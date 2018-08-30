Some of the more than two tons of hashish confiscated by Spanish police in Algeciras, Spain, Aug 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Guardia Civil

A speed boat makes its way across the Gibraltar Strait carrying over two tons of hashish, Algeciras, Spain, Aug 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Guardia Civil

Spanish police have seized over two tons of hashish from smugglers attempting to bring the drug into Spain from Morocco using speedboats to cross the Strait of Gibraltar, authorities said Thursday.

The semi-militarized Civil Guard police spotted the alleged traffickers racing across the water on an open speedboat with three outboard motors and later seized the illicit cargo which was confirmed to be some 2,332 kilograms (5,141 pounds) of hashish, the resin component of cannabis, which is grown in abundance in the mountainous regions of Morocco.