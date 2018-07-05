A handout image from the Civil Guard shows a knife seized at the scene of raids in Granada, Spain on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIVIL GUARD

Spanish police on Thursday said they had dismantled a dangerous criminal network in the south of Spain that was dedicated to burgling houses and whose members often used violence and intimidation against their victims.

At least eight people of Spanish or Argentine nationality were arrested in the provinces of Granada and Málaga in Spain's southern Andalusia region during police raids, the country's semi-militarized Civil Guard said in a statement, adding that three others, one Moroccan and two Spaniards, were under investigation for the same alleged crimes.