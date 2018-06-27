The provincial president of Valencia and mayor of Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez, in a file image taken in Valencia, Spain, on Dec. 19, 2017. EFE-EPA/BIEL ALIÑO

The president of the eastern Spanish province of Valencia was arrested on Wednesday along with his chief of staff as part of a police investigation into the alleged misuse of public funds and abuse in the hiring of executives at a publicly-owned company.

Jorge Rodríguez of the Socialist party, who has headed Valencia's provincial council since 2015 and is also mayor of the small town of Ontinyent, was arrested and his home was searched by police belonging to a judiciary unit assigned to financial crimes, the Economic and Tax Crimes Unit (UDEF), as part of an investigation dubbed "Operation Alquería" tasked with investigating alleged irregularities in the management of Divalterra, a company formerly known as Imelsa.