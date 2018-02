Rapper Miguel Arenas Beltrán, known by his stage name "Valtonyc," during a hearing at Spain's National Court in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 8, 2017. EFE-EPA FILE/BALLESTEROS/POOL

Spain's supreme court on Tuesday confirmed a prison sentence of three and a half years for a rapper for insulting and slandering the Crown, exalting terrorism and making threats in his songs.

The tribunal thus ratified the ruling made by the national court in Feb. 2017, in which José Miguel Arenas Beltrán, known by the stage name "Valtonyc," was found guilty of the speech crimes and handed down the prison sentence.