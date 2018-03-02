Spanish rapper Pablo Rivadulla, also known as Pablo Hasél, during a trial at Spain's national court in San Fernando de Henares, Spain, on Mar. 10, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/FERNANDO VILLAR/POOL

Spain's national court on Friday sentenced a Spanish rapper to two years and one day in prison after finding him guilty of insulting the country's monarchy and other state institutions as well as glorifying terrorist groups on his Twitter account.

The ruling said that Pablo Rivadulla, known by his stage name Pablo Hasel, had published content in 62 tweets that constituted a joint action directed against the state's authority and implied a call to adopt violent behavior, even terrorism, in the fight against state repression.