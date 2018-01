Police in Spain's Catalonia region engaged in an anti-narcotics operation against an international drug trafficking network thought to be specialized in marijuana smuggling in Ripollet, Barcelona, Spain Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

Police in Spain's Catalonia region on Wednesday engaged in an anti-narcotics operation against an international drug trafficking network thought to be specialized in marijuana smuggling.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Mossos d'Esquadra said its Criminal Investigation Division had so far raided around 15 properties in Barcelona and its metropolitan area.