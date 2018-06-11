Spanish Maritime Rescue personnel aboard one of its vessels carry some of the overall 142 people they had rescued at sea, upon their arrival in Almeria, southern Spain, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CARLOS BARBA

Spain's Maritime Safety Agency said Monday it had rescued 89 migrants from three small boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, off the southernmost tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

The agency confirmed the rescues in a series of tweets.