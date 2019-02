A photo made available on Feb. 26, 2019 shows a and their team of spanish scientists, including Rosa Lozano (front R) and Alberto Macho (front L), laboratory heads on two projects at the Biology Institute at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, who are researching how viruses or bacteria produce plant diseases, in Shanghai, China. EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

A photo made available on Feb. 26, 2019 shows Rosa Lozano and Alberto Macho, laboratory heads on two projects at the Biology Institute at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, who are researching how viruses or bacteria produce plant diseases, in Shanghai, China. EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

As part of its shift towards becoming a more multifaceted economy with added value, China has become the heaviest investor among the world's major powers in scientific research.

Spanish scientists are increasingly capitalizing on the opportunity, settling in China to carry out their research.