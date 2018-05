Manuel Blanco (L) arrives for the trial at a court in Mytilene, Lesbos island, Greece, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ana Mora Segura

Spanish firefighters facing attempted human trafficking charges arrive for their trial at a court in Mytilene, Lesbos island, Greece, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ana Mora Segura

Three Spanish and two Danish staff of rescue organizations are seen with supporters at the entrance of the Court of Mytilene, Lesbos island, after they have been found not guilty in a trial where they were accused for helping refugees to enter illegally in Greece, landing on the coasts of Lesvos island coming from Turkey, in Mytilene, Greece, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Spanish firefighters who had been volunteering with an aid organization when they were accused of attempted human trafficking in Greece were on Monday cleared of all charges by a Greek court.

The three men working with Proem-Aid, who were arrested by Greek maritime authorities in 2016, had insisted their sole intention on the island of Lesbos was to carry out humanitarian rescue missions and save lives.