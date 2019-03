(L-R) Amr Al Haddad, Egypt's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport, Pablo Barbera, the Spanish embassy's deputy head of mission in Cairo, Juan Fuentes Fernandez, Spanish soccer league LaLiga's delegate in Egypt, and Laurent de Boeck, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Egypt's Chief of Mission, during a press conference held for the signing of an agreement between LaLiga and the IOM on future collaborations to combat racial discrimination in the field of football, in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

La Liga has paired up with the United Nations migration agency in Egypt Thursday to help combat racism.

The Spanish soccer league signed a collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Cairo to help tackle racism and end human trafficking in sports.