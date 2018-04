The leader (Secretary-General) of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez (L) and the former leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Martin Schulz hug after Sanchez' speech during an extraordinary Social Democrats (SPD) party convention in Wiesbaden, Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez during an extraordinary Social Democrats (SPD) party convention in Wiesbaden, Germany, 22 April 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) warned against secessionism Sunday in a speech in the western German city of Wiesbaden.

Addressing delegates from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Pedro Sánchez said Spanish democracy was facing "an old threat" and that secessionism went against European values.