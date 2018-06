Chinese visitors wear virtual reality (VR) goggles to experience a VR game at the 21st China Beijing international high-tech expo in Beijing, China, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A large delegation of Spanish startups participated in the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, that ended on Friday, to explore new ideas in the world's most powerful technological market.

The GSMA Mobile World Congress in Shanghai - modeled on a similar congress in Barcelona - had kicked off on Wednesday to showcase the latest advances in areas such as 5G or the Internet of Things.