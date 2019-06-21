Spanish striker Fernando Torres on Friday announced his retirement after an 18-year soccer career.
Torres, who has played with Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea, is currently playing at Japanese club Sagan Tosu.
Atletico de Madrid fans pay tribute to Spanish forward Fernando Torres (C), who played his last game with the team, after the Primera Division Liga match held between Atletico de Madrid and Eibar at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez
Spanish striker Fernando Torres (L) of Sagan Tosu collides with midfielder Shingo Tomita of Vegalta Sendai during a J.League match against Vegalta Sendai at Best Amenity Stadium in Tosu, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT
Spanish soccer player Fernando Torres attends the J-League Kickoff Conference in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON
