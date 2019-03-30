Without working in Afghanistan, Spaniard Javier Atienza would not have been able to perform the type of surgery that Palestinians who have been attending protests in Gaza need, with some sustaining complex fractures after being shot.

"There are not many people who perform reconstructive surgeries, it is not normal to face this kind of fracture in Europe, any European orthopedic surgeon or cosmetic surgeon puts his head in his hands facing this kind of patient," Atienza, who works for Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Efe in an interview.