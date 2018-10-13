A Spanish surgeon on Saturday wrapped up a week of life-changing cataract surgery operations for 250 low-income people in Angola, after having already treated 1,000 patients over four years in the south-central African country.

Starting Oct. 8, Elena Barraquer performed cataract surgeries for five days at a hospital in the capital Luanda, treating a condition that is responsible for 50 percent of blindness cases globally and is the main cause of blindness in developing countries with malnutrition and high solar exposure.