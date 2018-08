Family members of passengers of the crashed plane wait for medical reports of passengers outside a hospital in the city of Durango, Mexico, early Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fermin Soto

A handout photo made available by the Civil Protection State Coordination (CPCE) shows emergency personnel at the site where an Aeromexico plane crashed, in Durango, Mexico, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Civil Protection State Coordination (CPCE) HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Family members of passengers of the crashed plane wait for medical reports of passengers at a hospital in the city of Durango, Mexico, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fermin Soto

As a survivor of Tuesday's plane crash in Durango, Mexico, Jose Manuel Pulgar Hidalgo knows what it is like to live through a life-or-death experience.

On Jul. 31, Pulgar was at Durango International Airport to take Aeromexico flight 2431 to Mexico City, where he would catch a connecting flight back to his home in Asturias, Spain.