Spanish taxi drivers will start new protests on Tuesday, their ninth day of work stoppages to demand a regulation of ride-hailing services like Cabify or Uber, in front of the headquarters of the General Union of Workers in Madrid.
This is what taxi drivers decided last night during an assembly in the Wanda stadium. Jose Miguel Funez, spokesperson for the taxi drivers union told EFE that after the protest at the headquarters of the union they will move to the People's Party (PP) headquarters to continue to press their demands.