Taxi drivers protest in front of Puerta del Sol during their indefinite strike for eight consecutive days in Madrid, Spain, 28 January 2019. The taxi sector in Madrid continues striking after regional authorities turned down their proposals to regulate the VTC companies (VTC means 'transport vehicle with chauffeur), while eight taxi drivers continue on hunger strike since 25 January 2019. Taxis from other provinces have announced they will be arriving to the capital city to support their colleagues. Drivers from VTC companies have denounced several incidents during the last days and accuse taxi drivers to have damaged their cars, one of them assures to have been injured with a pellet gun, on 27 January. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

