Several hundred taxi drivers blocked a main thoroughfare in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona Saturday amid strike action to oppose new regulations proposed by the regional government that would require customers who use ride-hailing apps such as Uber schedule a trip at least 15 minutes in advance.

Taxi drivers in Catalonia, who feel the restrictions would not go far enough, used their vehicles to block traffic on Barcelona's Gran Via, an important business district in the region's largest city, as part of an indefinite strike.