Barcelona's taxi drivers vote to end the strike during a gathering after a meeting held in Madrid with Spanish Minister of Public Works Juse Luis Abalos, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Taxi drivers across Spain returned to normal service Thursday following a week of strike action and demonstrations that brought thoroughfares in several major cities to halt during a dispute over how licenses are granted to ridesharing competitors like Uber.

The temporary pause in industrial action was voted through by members of the taxi sector after the Ministry of Development agreed to transfer legislative powers on licensing to local powers as well as limit the number of licenses that can be allocated to the ride-hailing apps Uber and Cabify, a Spanish enterprise, to one in every 30 regular taxis, the National Taxi Association (Antaxi) said in a statement.