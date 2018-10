Zhong Shan Minister of Commerce of China gives his speech during UAE-China Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

Spain's trade and tourism minister Tuesday began an official visit to China to promote bilateral relations, support Spanish companies in the country and boost Chinese tourism in Spain.

Reyes Maroto's four-day visit is also aimed at preparing for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Spain in November.