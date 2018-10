(L-R) Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Spain on Thursday said they were confident that a deal would be struck on Brexit and the future of Gibraltar, the British overseas territory at the southwestern tip of the Iberian Peninsula that hosts thousands of Spanish workers daily.

Theresa May and Pedro Sanchez spoke briefly as a first working day of a European Council summit in Brussels got underway.