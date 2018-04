The head of the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPIE), Pablo Martin Gonzalez, speaks during an interview with EFE in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A score of Spanish universities on Thursday presented their study programs to thousands of Brazilian students here during the second edition of the "Study in Spain" fair.

"One of the goals is to provide information about programs, the curricula our universities offer and the Spanish educational system as a whole," Pablo Martin Gonzalez, the head of the Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education (SEPIE), told EFE.