A general view of a queue of cars waiting to cross the border to the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar at La Linea de la Concepcion, Cadiz, Spain, Aug. 8, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

A Spanish Navy warship with its weapons uncovered and manned ordered commercial ships that were anchored off the eastern shore of the tiny British overseas territory of Gibraltar to leave, a statement issued by the territory’s government on Monday said.

The vessels, which were at official anchorage points, sought advice from Gibraltar’s authorities, which advised them to remain in place as they deployed two Royal Navy boats in response to the incident which took place Sunday, the statement said.