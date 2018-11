Members of the Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) stand guard on Nov. 9, 2018, over 9,000 Ecstasy tablets that were seized at Santiago's international airport. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Members of the Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) stand guard on Nov. 9, 2018, over 9,000 Ecstasy tablets that were seized at Santiago's international airport. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Members of the Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) stand guard on Nov. 9, 2018, over 9,000 Ecstasy tablets that were seized at Santiago's international airport. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean authorities arrested a Spanish woman who had more than 9,000 Ecstasy tablets in her possession at Santiago's international airport, the Investigations Police of Chile (PDI) said Friday.

The suspect, initially identified as Riana Soza, arrived in the Chilean capital on a flight from Brussels with stopovers in Amsterdam and Rome, the chief of the PDI's anti-narcotics unit at the Santiago airport, Juan Figueroa, told reporters.