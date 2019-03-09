Thousands, mainly women, turned out for a huge International Women's Day march in Madrid amid a festive atmosphere on Friday, but they also hit the streets to loudly and firmly demand true equality, denounce gender violence and defend the validity of feminism.
Women of all ages began arriving downtown in non-stop streams from the city's Metro stations early in the day, long before the demonstration was due to kick off with several key participants, including nine Cabinet ministers headed by Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo.