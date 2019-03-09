People attend a demonstration on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

The La Cibeles fountain illuminated with purple lights in downtown Madrid on March 8, 2019, during the huge Women's Day march to demand true equality between men and women and to denounce machismo violence. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

A woman attends a demonstration on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

General view of downtown Madrid on March 8, 2019, during the huge Women's Day march to demand true equality between men and women and to denounce machismo violence. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

General view of downtown Madrid on March 8, 2019, during the huge Women's Day march to demand true equality between men and women and to denounce machismo violence. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

One of the participants in downtown Madrid on March 8, 2019, during the huge Women's Day march to demand true equality between men and women and to denounce machismo violence. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Women attend a demonstration on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

People attend a demonstration on the occasion of the International Women's Day at Cibeles Fountain in Madrid, Spain, March, 8 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILAR

Thousands, mainly women, turned out for a huge International Women's Day march in Madrid amid a festive atmosphere on Friday, but they also hit the streets to loudly and firmly demand true equality, denounce gender violence and defend the validity of feminism.

Women of all ages began arriving downtown in non-stop streams from the city's Metro stations early in the day, long before the demonstration was due to kick off with several key participants, including nine Cabinet ministers headed by Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo.