Some of the 317 workers of US industrial corporation Alcoa, protest in front of the factory in San Balandran, Asturias, northern Spain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALFREDO OLIVEROS

Workers of a steel plant in northwestern Spain on Friday staged a protest outside one of the factories set to close as part of plans that would leave 686 jobless.

Alcoa Corporation, an American steel producer, announced on Wednesday the shut-down of two of its factories in the cities of A Coruña and Avilés, leading to the loss of 317 and 369 jobs respectively.