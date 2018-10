President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to leaving the White House on Oct. 24, 2018, for a campaign event in Wisconsin. EFE-EPA / ERIK S. LESSER

Spate of package bombs sent to key Democrats leads Trump to call for unity

Leading Democrats including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were the targets of up to five package bombs, a series of attacks that motivated President Donald Trump on Wednesday to issue a call for unity.

The first news about the incidents came from New York, where Clinton late on Tuesday received a suspicious package at her home in Westchester County, near New York City.