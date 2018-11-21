Spanish Justice Minister Dolores Delgado (R), tries to calm down Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell (L), as Borrell reacts at a gesture made by Catalan left party ERC's MP Jordi Salvador (unseen) while the ERC's MPs leave the Chamber as Gabriel Rufian (unseen), the ERC's parliamentary spokesman, is expelled from the session for interrupting the speech of Borrell during the weekly Spanish Government's question time session at Lower Chamber of Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

A pro-Catalan independence lawmaker was ejected from the Spanish parliament Wednesday for causing a ruckus and breaching parliamentary norms during a heated debate with the foreign minister who complained of having been spat at.

Gabriel Rufian, an outspoken member of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) in the lower chamber triggered the fracas by calling Spain's top diplomat and fellow Catalan Josep Borrell a fascist and demanding he step down after describing him as the most undignified minister in the history of Spanish democracy.