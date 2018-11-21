A pro-Catalan independence lawmaker was ejected from the Spanish parliament Wednesday for causing a ruckus and breaching parliamentary norms during a heated debate with the foreign minister who complained of having been spat at.
Gabriel Rufian, an outspoken member of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) in the lower chamber triggered the fracas by calling Spain's top diplomat and fellow Catalan Josep Borrell a fascist and demanding he step down after describing him as the most undignified minister in the history of Spanish democracy.