Agencia Brasil provided this photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) leaving the Brasilia home of the speaker of the lower house of Congress , Rodrigo Maia (L), following a meeting on Saturday, March 16. EFE-EPA/Antonio Cruz/Agencia Brasil/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

President Jair Bolsonaro needs to prioritize governing Brazil over spending time on Twitter, the powerful speaker of the lower house of Congress says in an interview published Saturday in O Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper.

Rodrigo Maia, who threatened earlier this week to walk away from the effort to get Bolsonaro's controversial pension overhaul approved, urged the far-right head of state to take responsibility for his own agenda.