Catalan Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent (L), leaves Estremera prison after visiting former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras and former regional minister Joaquim Forn, in Estremera, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Catalan Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent (C), addresses the media as he leaves Estremera prison after visiting former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras and former regional minister Joaquim Forn, in Estremera, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Catalan Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent (C-L), leaves Estremera prison after visiting former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras and former regional minister Joaquim Forn, in Estremera, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Spanish journalists hoping for clarification on the political contingency plan in the affluent Catalonia region were left disappointed Thursday when the regional parliamentary speaker shunned the topic following his meeting with the ousted Catalan vice president in a Madrid prison where he was being held in pretrial detention for his alleged role in an independence bid branded illegal by Spain.

Roger Torrent arrived at the Estremera prison complex, 75-kilometers (46-miles) southeast of Madrid, to meet with Oriol Junqueras, a fellow member of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) who was imprisoned for his role in Catalonia's unilateral declaration of independence on Oct. 27, for which he was facing an investigation into allegations of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.