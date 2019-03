A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows MPs in the House of Commons following a vote on Prime Minister May's Brexit strategy in London, Britain, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT

A handout photograph made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Speaker of the British House of Commons John Bercow addressing Members of Parliament in the House of Commons in London, Britain, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR/FILE/UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows John Bercow, Speaker of the British Parliament, addressing Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Ian Blackford after British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted to him during a debate at the House of Commons parliament in London, Britain, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT

The Speaker of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons has Monday blocked a third vote on the same Brexit deal.

Last week, the lower House of Parliament rejected for a second time the draft Withdrawal Agreement that Prime Minister Theresa May had negotiated with the European Union.