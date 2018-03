US President Donald J. Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (not seen) at the White House in Washington, DC, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis/Pool

The special counsel investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to President Donald Trump's business affairs, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Citing "two people briefed on the matter," The Times said this was the first time that Robert Mueller had requested documents directly related to the president's businesses.