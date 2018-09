File photo showing health brigades tasked with controlling the larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito inspect a home in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, Feb. 3, 2016. EPA-EFE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

Tanhei Franco remained eight days in a hospital here after falling ill with dengue hemorrhagic fever, a disease that has alarmed the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, as 1,350 confirmed cases and eight deaths have been recorded this year.

After falling ill, Franco, herself a nurse, began to lose strength because of body aches, fever, and bleeding gums and throat, which are dengue symptoms that were soon confirmed by lab tests.