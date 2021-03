Police officers stand guard outside Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be on trial, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Jim Nickel, deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, stands outside the Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be on trial, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Foreign diplomats walk outside Intermediate People's Court after they were denied to attend a trial of Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Jim Nickel (C-R), deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing and William Klein (C-L), acting deputy chief of mission of the US Embassy in Beijing, speak to the media at the entrance to the Intermediate People's Court after they were denied to attend a trial of Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Jim Nickel (C), deputy head of mission of the Canadian embassy in Beijing with other foreign diplomats from different countries, stand outside Intermediate People's Court where Canadian Michael Kovrig, detained by China on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be on trial, in Beijing, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Spy trial of second Canadian begins behind closed doors in China

The trial of Canadian citizen Michael Kovrig, arrested in China in December 2018 and charged with espionage, began in Beijing on Monday.

Outside the court were diplomats from Canada and about two dozen other countries, who were not allowed to attend the closed-door proceedings. EFE-EPA