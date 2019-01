"It's a demand for the direct acquisition of metropolitan and private land for the construction of our social and decent housing, a space that thousands of families demand," the leader of the Movement of Settlers and Villagers in Struggle, Lautaro Guanca, told EFE. On jan. 17, 2019. in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A group of children play with water and a pool at the family camp located on the banks of the San Carlos canal, southeast of Santiago, Chile. Dozens of families peacefully dissolving their protest in which they set up camps to demand the delivery of land for the construction of social housing on Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

CH01. SANTIAGO (CHILE), 17/01/2019. A woman and two girls walk through a family camp set on the banks of the San Carlos canal, southeast of Santiago, Chile, on Jan 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Dozens of families occupying vacant land in the Chilean capital to demand plots to build homes abandoned their protest Thursday to avoid being forcibly evicted by heavily armed police.

Several hundred people set up tents and camped at the site asking to be allowed to use unused public and private land to settle in the Peñalolen commune.