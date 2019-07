People hold candles during a candle light vigil, as they pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings held at town hall in Bangalore, India, 23 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian activists from various religious groups hold placards as they pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings at Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, India, 23 April 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Pakistani Christians light candles to commemorate the victims of the Sri Lanka bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistani Christians light candles to commemorate the victims of the Sri Lanka bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 24 April 2019. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Sri Lankan authorities arrested the chief of police and former secretary of defense on Tuesday for failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

The Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Secretary of Defense Hemasiri Fernando were arrested by the Criminal Police Department following instructions from the Attorney General Dappula de Livera, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.