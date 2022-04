People clash with the police during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People shout slogans during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People shout slogans during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People shout slogans during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People clash with the police during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People clash with the police during a protest against the current economic crisis, outside the President's private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 March 2022. Protesters demanded the resignation of the President for failing to address the current economic crisis. The island nation has been severely hit by the lack of foreign exchange, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The Sri Lanka government Friday blamed an unnamed “organized extremist group” for the violent unrest near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Colombo residence during an overnight protest against the raging economic crisis.

Police said they arrested 45 protesters after demonstrators set ablaze a military bus and four private vehicles outside the presidential residence during the protests late Thursday.