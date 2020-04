Chinese funded Colombo Lotus Tower is illuminated in red as a tribute to health and military service workers fighting against the new coronavirus pandemic during an island-wide curfew, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHN

Chinese funded Colombo Lotus Tower is illuminated in red as a tribute to health and military service workers fighting against the new coronavirus pandemic as Sri Lankan police officers check vehicles at a checkpoint during an island-wide curfew, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith (C ) celebrates an online Easter service at the almost deserted all Saints church during an island-wide curfew, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka celebrated a quiet Easter Sunday under the coronavirus lockdown, remembering the victims of the terror attacks that killed at least 270 people on the resurrection day last year.

People largely stayed indoors and offered prayers from home with the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, leading an Easter mass from a TV studio because of the pandemic. EFE-EPA