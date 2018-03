Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe addressing a special media conference at his official residence 'The Temple Trees' to explain his position following the recent local government council elections and amidst mounting pressure for his resignation in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

(L-R) Sri Lankan Army Commander Lieutenant General N.U.M.W. Senanayake, Navy Commander Rear Admiral S.S. Ranasinghe, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy and Inspector General of Police Poojith Jayasundara behind President Mathripala Sirisena attend during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Sri Lankan government Tuesday declared a state of emergency following communal clashes in the country over the last two days.

Clashes between the majority Buddhists and the minority Muslims had erupted Sunday in the central part of the country and led to the death of two people, the torching of around 20 shops and a dozen arrests.