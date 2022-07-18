People light candles in memory of the protesters who were allegedly killed or wounded during the months-long protests and clashes against the economic crisis, near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 16 July 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka's interim president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Monday imposed a state of emergency in the country, two days before the parliament is set to appoint the new leader of the country, after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned amid massive protests.

“I am of opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka, it is expedient to do so (impose a state of emergency) in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” Wickremesinghe said in an order.