A police officer keeps watch as people stand in a long queue waiting to buy kerosene at a gasoline station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka deployed soldiers at state-run gas stations on Tuesday after at least three people died while waiting in long queues amid fuel shortages and high prices.

"Military personnel was deployed to guarantee the security in the CEYPETCO (Ceylon Petroleum Corp) petrol stations, to help employees to coordinate with the petroleum corporation and to assure public security of people in the queues," the director of media at the defense ministry, Colonel Nalin Herath, told EFE, adding that it was a temporary measure.