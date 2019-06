Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisen during the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China, 15 May 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Relatives pay their respects in front of the graves of the victims of recent bomb blasts at Katuwapitiya church, Sri Lanka, 28 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

A Sri Lanka Police elite Special Task Force personnel stand guard during the breaking of fast ceremony organized by the Sri Lanka Muslim Civil Society (SLMCS) on the lawn of the Municipal Council in Colombo, Sri Lanka 25 May 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan security personnel stand guard after sectarian clashes in Minuwangda, 45 kilometers from Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 May 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena extended the country’s state of emergency on Saturday by another month in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings.

Attacks on three churches and three hotels on Apr. 21 left 253 people dead and nearly 500 others injured.