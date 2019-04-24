Police and locals inspect the damage and fatalities in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The coordinated terrorist attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka - in which more than 350 people died - now threatens the economy of the island nation that is largely dependent on tourism.

The country, with its pristine beaches, huge tea gardens and dense forests is one of South Asia's top tourist destinations. People have now begun to notice how the attacks could affect their future, given the uncertainty among visitors, who now no longer see the country as a safe place.