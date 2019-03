Sri Lanka Navy media spokesmen Lt. Commander Isuru Suriyabandara (L) and Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera inspect the stock of heroin seized, during a media conference at the Sri Lanka Narcotics Bureau in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Mar. 24, 2019 (issued Mar. 25, 2019). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Sri Lanka Navy media spokesmen Lt. Commander Isuru Suriyabandara (R) shows an image of the trawler taken into custody, during the media conference at the Sri Lanka Narcotics Bureau in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Mar. 24, 2019 (issued Mar. 25, 2019). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Iranian suspects who were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs are seen during the media briefing at the Sri Lanka Narcotics Bureau in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Mar. 24, 2019 (issued Mar. 25, 2019). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Scores of applicants are to be interviewed for two hangman jobs in Sri Lanka as part of the president's contentious war on drugs.

The Sri Lankan prison department said Monday that it will interview 79 shortlisted candidates for two executioner roles in April.