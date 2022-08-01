Sri Lanka implemented the QR system to refill tanks at gas stations on Monday to streamline fuel distribution and restrict the sale of petrol and diesel in illegal markets.
Sri Lanka introduces barcode-based fuel pass system to streamline supply
A fuel attendant (L) serves a motorist at a gas station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 August 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
