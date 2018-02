Soldiers of the Sri Lanka Army march during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A ceremonially garmented elephant mascot joins Sri Lankan soldiers during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka Air Force paratroopers descend with a national flag during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force personnel parade during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Students from a cultural centre perform a 'Mal Paliya' or Flower Dance during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

British Prince Edward (R), Earl of Wessex and Sophie Rhys-Jones (2-R), Countess of Wessex, attend during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

(L-R) Sri Lankan Army Commander Lieutenant General N.U.M.W. Senanayake, Navy Commander Rear Admiral S.S. Ranasinghe, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy and Inspector General of Police Poojith Jayasundara behind President Mathripala Sirisena attend during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka armed forces cultural troups bear national flags as they march during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Soldiers of the Sri Lanka Army march during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Female soldiers of the Sri Lanka Army march during the 70th Independence Day commemoration event at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The President of Sri Lanka on Sunday called for an end to corruption during an address to the nation to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's independence from British colonial rule.

Patriotism in present day Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena said, should mean working with honesty.