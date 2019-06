Muslims greet each other after Eid-al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 05 June 2019. EPA/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A child stands among Muslim devotees offering prayers during the Eid al-Fitr festival at the Grand Mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 05 June 2019. EPA/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Muslim devotees offer prayers during the Eid al-Fitr holidays at the Grand Mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 05 June 2019. EPA/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan Muslims on Wednesday observed somewhat of a subdued Eid and most prayers were carried out under strict security measures following the resignation of Muslim leaders from the government.

In the house of Adhilah Ismail, 25, there was no biriani, a lunchtime staple for Sri Lankan Muslims during Eid. “Things at home were very scaled down this year, we didn’t do a biriani, only simple food,” she said.