A several hundred meter long orange cloth is carried for a procession as an offering to be draped around a dagoba on the occasion of Vap Full Moon Day at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A Sri Lankan Buddhist devotee attends religious observances on the occasion of Vap Full Moon Day at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A several hundred metre long orange cloth is draped around a dagoba (background) on the occasion of Vap Full Moon Day at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A Sri Lankan Buddhist devotee offers flowers on the occasion of Vap Full Moon Day at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A Sri Lankan Buddhist devotee offers flowers and incense on the occasion of Vap Full Moon Day at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka on Wednesday celebrated the Vap full Moon day with colorful processions, flower offerings and prayers at religious shrines across the country.

In Colombo, devotees walked in a large procession, carrying an orange cloth several hundred meters long to a historic temple, an efe-epa journalist reported.