Protesters cheer and shout slogans after they vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022, after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the presidency was sent to the parliament speaker. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A group of protesters hold a media briefing before they vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022 after the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the presidency was sent to the parliament speaker. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan parliamentarians convened on Saturday for a special session before picking a new president, following a financial crisis and mass demonstrations that led Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the island aboard a military jet.

Rajapaksa was forced to escape by street protesters amid the worst economic crisis in decades, which has left the nation of 22 million people unable to pay for food, medicine, and gasoline.