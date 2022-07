Indian security personnel detain an activist during a protest in solidarity with people of Sri Lanka, at Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi, India, 14 July 2022. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Protesters cheer and shout slogans after they vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned as Sri Lankan president, to which he was elected in 2019, the Parliament formally announced Friday after authenticating a letter sent by him from Singapore.

"In this regard, the president has resigned and legally vacated his post on 14 July, 2022," Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said at a press conference.